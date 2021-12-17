Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 193,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

