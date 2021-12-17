Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Major Shareholder Jack Abraham Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.