HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Sells $18,270.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.