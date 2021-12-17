Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 196,152 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

