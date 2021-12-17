Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

