Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,412. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

