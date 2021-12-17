HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Position Boosted by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HPX worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HPX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HPX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Get HPX alerts:

HPX stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. HPX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX).

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.