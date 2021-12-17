HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel Sells $525,455.28 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HUBS opened at $650.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.98 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

