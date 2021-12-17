Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.