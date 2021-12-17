Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.