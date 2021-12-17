Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG opened at $151.66 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

