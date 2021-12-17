Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

