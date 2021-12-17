Huntington National Bank Sells 3,316 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,424,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

