Huntington National Bank Sells 3,820 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

