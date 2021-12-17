Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HYSNY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.75.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

