Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HYSNY opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $8.75.
About Hysan Development
