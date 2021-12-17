ICHI (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $199,206.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00011372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and $199,206.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.31 or 0.08077337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,301.66 or 1.00063005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,807 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

