ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.96

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.96 and traded as high as $19.39. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 4,570,397 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in ICICI Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 6.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

