IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of IGMS opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

