Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Insider Sells $14,760.00 in Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) insider Xiaoyan Michelle Zhang sold 1,000 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of IKNA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
About Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Recommended Story: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.