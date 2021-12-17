Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Insider Sells $14,760.00 in Stock

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) insider Xiaoyan Michelle Zhang sold 1,000 shares of Ikena Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $14,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

