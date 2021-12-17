Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

