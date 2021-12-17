Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.16 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,414 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock worth $6,113,650. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.06. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.