Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $172.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.10. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.