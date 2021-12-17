Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

Shares of ITW opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

