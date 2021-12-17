Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $27,226.23 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Cary Baker sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00.

Impinj stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.19. 500,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,496. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

