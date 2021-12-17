Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $770,607.63 and $7,206.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

