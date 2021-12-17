indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont Sells 97,410 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 97,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,166,971.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,912,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

