Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

