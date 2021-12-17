Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Tuesday Morning were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tuesday Morning Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Tuesday Morning Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.