Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after acquiring an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $170.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

