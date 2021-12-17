Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inhibrx (INBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.