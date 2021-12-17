Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPHA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of IPHA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

