Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the November 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA remained flat at $$5.11 during midday trading on Friday. 2,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $11.95.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

