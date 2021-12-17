Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.13

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 8775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.51%.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

