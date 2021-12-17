Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Trading 0.4% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. 1,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.