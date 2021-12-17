Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Inotiv alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inotiv by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $1,668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inotiv by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.