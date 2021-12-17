Insider Buying: Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Purchases 829 Shares of Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $11,556.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,802 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,420.08.

On Friday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 110 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,447 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $187,047.77.

On Monday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,760 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $284,827.20.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,901 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,759.05.

On Thursday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,053 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,742.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402.00.

NYSE VMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 11.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

