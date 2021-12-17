Insider Buying: Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) insider Robyn Clubb bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$11.49 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of A$18,384.00 ($13,131.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

