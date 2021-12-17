Insider Buying: Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Acquires 48,816 Shares of Stock

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 9th, Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.19 per share, with a total value of $49,615,464.50.

Gitlab stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. Gitlab Inc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

