Insider Buying: Informa plc (LON:INF) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.46) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($64,622.70).

INF traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 501.20 ($6.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,822. The company has a market cap of £7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 523.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 525.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 459.80 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 603.60 ($7.98).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Informa from GBX 496 ($6.55) to GBX 560 ($7.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.46) price target on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 640 ($8.46) to GBX 635 ($8.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

