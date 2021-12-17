Insider Buying: Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,943,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,285,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after acquiring an additional 122,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after acquiring an additional 226,604 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.5% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,464,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.