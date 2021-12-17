Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $812,739.30 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABBV opened at $131.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $133.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist raised their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

