Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 60,221 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
AMD stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,288,977. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,466,000 after buying an additional 304,270 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
