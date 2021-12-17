Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 60,221 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMD stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,288,977. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.96. The company has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,932,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $610,466,000 after buying an additional 304,270 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

