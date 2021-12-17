Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,461,343.11 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

APR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

