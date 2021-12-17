Insider Selling: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells 61,230 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($148,078.37).

Tushar Morzaria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barclays alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.34), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($147,756.52).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 182.14 ($2.41) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £30.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.74.

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.11 ($3.19).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.