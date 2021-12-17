Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

