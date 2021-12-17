Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $471,641.06 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on GH. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.
Guardant Health Company Profile
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.