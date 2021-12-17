Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $471,641.06 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

