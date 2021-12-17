Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells $122,238.82 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ISEE stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 115.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 31.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

