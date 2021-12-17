Insider Selling: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Insider Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fangqui Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Katapult Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $232,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

