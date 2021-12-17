Insider Selling: Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Insider Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Fangqui Sun also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Fangqui Sun sold 25,500 shares of Katapult stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $94,860.00.
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $19.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPLT. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $232,000.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Katapult in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
About Katapult
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
