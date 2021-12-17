Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Sells 4,425 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $58.35 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 410,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kirby by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

