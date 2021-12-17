Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $178,345.70 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $203.65 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.28 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average of $192.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

